Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $56.20 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,844 shares of company stock worth $1,194,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

