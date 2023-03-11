Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,446 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

