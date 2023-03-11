Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of OFG Bancorp worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 284,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

