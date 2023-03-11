Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2,613.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,627 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

RSG stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

