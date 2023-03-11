Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sonos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.
Sonos Trading Down 2.5 %
Sonos stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonos (SONO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.