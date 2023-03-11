Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,071,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sonos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

