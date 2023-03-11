Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 2,649,873 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 2,767.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Momentive Global worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Momentive Global in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

