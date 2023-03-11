Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.88

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and traded as high as C$11.92. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 2,320,244 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 21.86 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.34, for a total value of C$25,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,177 shares in the company, valued at C$174,944.18. Company insiders own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

