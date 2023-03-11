iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Raised by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $18.86 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

