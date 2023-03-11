iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. 1,231,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,653. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

