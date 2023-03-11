iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,324 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,089.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.