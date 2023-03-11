iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $356,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

