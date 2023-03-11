iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $112.55 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.