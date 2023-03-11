iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.12% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 2,116 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $248,058.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

