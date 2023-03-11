Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Trading Up 1.7%

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth and Investment, Private Banking, Group Investments, and Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

