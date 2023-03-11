INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $449.59

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.59 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.53). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.44), with a volume of 24,338 shares trading hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.16 million, a PE ratio of -443.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 450.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.08.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,346.94%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

