Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 1,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

