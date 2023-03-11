Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE IHIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 16,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
