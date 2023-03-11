Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,684 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 5.14% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DEF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $258.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

