Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.28. 7,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 5,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Inventiva Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inventiva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 59.3% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

