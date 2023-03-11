International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.38

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.38 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.37). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.32), with a volume of 383,753 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.80) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.55.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

International Personal Finance Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Further Reading

