International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,183 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of International Game Technology worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 122,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 29.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 116,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $23.83 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.