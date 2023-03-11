International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
International Game Technology Price Performance
NYSE IGT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
