Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 13th total of 504,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Interface by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Interface by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interface by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Interface by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

