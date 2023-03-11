Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,187,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,112,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

