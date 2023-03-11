Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

