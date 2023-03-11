Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Down 99.8% in February

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,925,232 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 314,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Shares of NYSE IRRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

(Get Rating)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

