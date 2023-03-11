Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $43.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

INSM stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

