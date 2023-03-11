Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $13,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bhaskar Anand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.