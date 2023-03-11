Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Down 3.0 %

FLEX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

