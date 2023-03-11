Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Flex Stock Down 3.0 %
FLEX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.