Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells 7,606 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

