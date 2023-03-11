Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells 10,140 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 1,610,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

