Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells 213 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $22,113.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at $767,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

