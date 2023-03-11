Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells 213 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $22,113.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at $767,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

