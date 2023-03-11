Insider Selling: B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BGS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -506.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in B&G Foods by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

