Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 4.8 %

AMBA stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 361,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambarella Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ambarella by 12.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

