Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ambarella Trading Down 4.8 %
AMBA stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 361,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.