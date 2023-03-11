Insider Buying: Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Acquires 4,976 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $48.88 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 973,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 703,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sylvamo by 1,165.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 390,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $18,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

