Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 4.7 %

FSK traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 2,666,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.