Insider Buying: Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Buys 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Rating) insider Aaryn Nania acquired 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$99,000.00 ($66,442.95).
Connexion Telematics Price Performance
Connexion Telematics Company Profile
Connexion Telematics Ltd develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its product portfolio includes OnTRAC, which manages the courtesy transportation program; and the Connexion platform designed with OEM-agnostic functionality to franchise and multi-franchise.
