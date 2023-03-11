Insider Buying: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

CNOB stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

