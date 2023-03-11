Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Financial Contrast

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 89.41 -$126.87 million ($0.94) -4.22 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 26.84 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -7.93

Analyst Recommendations

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.29%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,105.41% -54.20% -43.19% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.