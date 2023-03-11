Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) to Raise $10 Million in IPO

Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, March 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at $4.15 per share.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

