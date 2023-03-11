Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.35). 1,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.36).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.48.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

