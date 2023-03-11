Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Information Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %

III opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $240 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

