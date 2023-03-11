Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of INVVY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 9,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.30.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

