Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,131 ($13.60) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.05) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 886.50 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 640.10 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 941 ($11.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 909.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,343.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

