Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

IMO stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

