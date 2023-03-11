Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in February

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

