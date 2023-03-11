IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 462 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.