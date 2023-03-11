IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.