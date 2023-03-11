IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,372,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,549,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

