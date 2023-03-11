IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.49

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.49 and traded as high as C$43.97. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.80, with a volume of 215,159 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.59.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.